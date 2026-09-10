Proud to represent Kazakhstan, says Rybakina

Speaking to journalists at the US Open, Rybakina did not hide her emotions when talking about her connection to Kazakhstan. For her, this is not just a victory, but a historic moment and a source of pride.

Every time I come back to Kazakhstan, no matter which city I go to, there are always so many kids. More and more of them are now playing tennis and coming to tennis facilities. It’s just amazing to see how many young people look up to you, and it just proves that everything is possible if you believe in it and work hard, she said.

“I’m not in Kazakhstan right now, but when I go there, I definitely want to give my appreciation, and it feels amazing going back to Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, I can’t go there that often, but I think it’s an amazing achievement for the country, definitely,” she added.

Later on Instagram, Rybakina stressed once again that she had written her name into the history of Kazakhstan’s sport.

Anything is possible when you believe! Proud to represent Kazakhstan and make history as the country’s first world No. 1, she wrote.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had become the world No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.