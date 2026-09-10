President Tokayev congratulates Rybakina on becoming world No. 1

This was announced by Aibek Smadiyarov, Advisor and Press Secretary to the President of Kazakhstan.

“Reaching the top of the WTA rankings is a sporting pinnacle that you have achieved thanks to your phenomenal talent, tremendous hard work and unwavering belief in yourself. With this historic achievement, you have brought glory to Kazakh sport and written your name into the annals of world tennis. Your journey serves as an inspiring example for thousands of young athletes in our country and millions of tennis fans around the world. I cannot fail to mention your high standards of conduct both on the court and in public when interacting with a wide range of people, which is a clear reflection of your intelligence and upbringing,” the congratulatory message reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Elena Rybakina to maintain her champion’s mindset and confidently pursue new achievements.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had become world No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.