Kazakh President concludes visit to Türkiye, departs Ankara

The Head of State was seen off at Ankara Esenboğa Airport by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and other senior officials.

Photo: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

The Summit concluded in Ankara with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration

Photo: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) inaugurated the Alley of the Turkic World in Beştepe Park in Ankara.

OTS leaders also attended a concert featuring prominent Turkic world performers.