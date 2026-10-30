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    Kazakh President concludes visit to Türkiye, departs Ankara

    17:14, 30 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has concluded his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President concludes visit to Türkiye, departs Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    The Head of State was seen off at Ankara Esenboğa Airport by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and other senior officials.

    Kazakh President concludes visit to Türkiye, departs Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

    The Summit concluded in Ankara with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration

    Kazakh President concludes visit to Türkiye, departs Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) inaugurated the Alley of the Turkic World in Beştepe Park in Ankara.

    OTS leaders also attended a concert featuring prominent Turkic world performers.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Türkiye Foreign policy Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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