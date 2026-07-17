Kazakh President calls for AI development to promote peace and sustainable growth

Tokayev proposed launching a Kazakhstan-China Digital Bridge initiative to promote digital trade and develop a practical framework for integrating digital economies under the Belt and Road Initiative. He also urged the safe and large-scale deployment of AI across key sectors, including manufacturing, mining, energy, agriculture, healthcare, and water management.

The President emphasized the need for greater international coordination on AI governance, including harmonized regulatory approaches, common standards for testing and certifying AI systems, and stronger safeguards against cyber threats, deepfakes, digital fraud, and other emerging risks.

Tokayev also expressed hope that China would back Kazakhstan's proposal to designate next year as the Year of Joint Artificial Intelligence Initiatives in both countries.

The President warned that AI capabilities were outpacing humanity's collective ability to understand, assess and regulate the technology, emphasizing that its development should serve peace and sustainable development rather than confrontation or military competition.

He also called on participating countries and stakeholders to establish a permanent expert platform on AI regulation, standards and ethics.

"Ultimately, the future of AI will be shaped by people. That is why competition for talent in this field will only intensify. We must equip the younger generation not only with digital skills but also with critical thinking, curiosity and a strong sense of ethical responsibility. In this regard, Kazakhstan proposes creating an international network of schools, centers of excellence and academic partnerships under the auspices of the World AI Cooperation Organization," Tokayev said.

Concluding his address, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to working with international partners to harness the potential of artificial intelligence in support of lasting peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The Kazakh President earlier attended the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era."

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.