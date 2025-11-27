EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President attends CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in narrow format

    12:33, 27 November 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the restricted-attendance meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President attends CSTO Collective Security Council meeting
    Photo credit: Akorda
    CSTO
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part in the summit.

    CSTO
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Heads of State shared views on pressing issues of international and regional security.

    CSTO
    Photo credit: Akorda
    CSTO
    Photo credit: Akorda
    CSTO
    Photo credit: Akorda
    CSTO
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Residence to take part in the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek.

    President of Kazakhstan CSTO Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All