Kazakh Majilis Speaker Koshanov, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa meet

Welcoming the guest, the speaker of the Majilis thanked the Cuban Vice President for his active participation in the events of the Eurasian Economic Union. He noted that this year marks the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Cuba. Cuba was among the first countries to open its embassy in Kazakhstan and relocate its diplomatic mission to Astana.

We highly value the trusting relations and mutual support established between our countries. The leaders of our states have met on numerous occasions at various platforms. It is very symbolic that our President, while serving as Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Havana in 1995. Later, as Head of State, he signed a decree in 2021 on opening Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Cuba. Today, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Miguel Díaz-Canel continue their trusting dialogue, said Koshanov.

According to him, the development of interparliamentary cooperation plays an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. Kazakhstan-Cuba parliamentary friendship groups have been established, and plans are underway to expand the exchange of legislative experience and strengthen cooperation within interparliamentary organizations. The Majilis speaker invited the chairman of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit.

Koshanov informed the Cuban side about the political reforms being carried out in the country at the initiative of the head of state. Particular attention was paid to the adoption of the new people’s Constitution through a referendum. Aimed at building a Fair and Progressive Kazakhstan while taking into account citizens’ new demands, it restructures all branches of government according to the formula: “Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government.” In addition, the constitutional reform established the transition to a unicameral Parliament - the Qurultay, as well as the establishment of the institutions of Vice President and the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council).

In turn, the Cuban Vice President thanked the leadership of the Majilis for the warm welcome. Salvador Valdés Mesa emphasized the high level of organization of the Eurasian Economic Forum, which allowed to discuss a wide range of pressing issues. He also noted that Kazakhstan is currently demonstrating high rates of development and steadily strengthening its position as a modern and dynamically developing state. According to him, the two countries have significant potential for further expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, education, tourism, and sports. Special attention was paid to the need for the consistent expansion of the legal and contractual framework in the interests of the peoples of both countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa in Astana on Friday.