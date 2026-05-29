Kazakh President Tokayev, Cuban VP Valdés Mesa discuss AI and digital cooperation

The Head of State thanked the visiting dignitary for participating in today's event, emphasizing that Cuba's participation in the EAEU's work is of great importance to Kazakhstan.

The President noted the relevance of the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Forum, which focused on artificial intelligence development, and pointed to prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in this field.

President Tokayev informed his guest about measures being taken in Kazakhstan to introduce AI technologies and digitalize key economic sectors. In this context, he expressed readiness to share experience with the Cuban side in developing e-government, including the export of advanced Kazakh digital solutions.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Salvador Valdés Mesa conveyed greetings from Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed readiness to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted the potential for expanding win-win cooperation in promising areas such as medicine and pharmaceuticals.

In addition, discussions covered opportunities for deepening business, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

The two sides exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for accelerated digital transformation of transport corridors and agriculture across the Eurasian Economic Union during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Astana.