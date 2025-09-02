Kazakh judokas conclude World Judo Cadets Championships with 5 medals
The 2025 World Judo Cadets Championships wrapped up in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan secured a total of five medals at the tournament. Yernur Batyrgali (60 kg) climbed to the top of the podium, claiming gold.
Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar (66 kg) earned a silver medal, while Arman Myssa (50 kg), Rolan Kairgali (–66 kg), and Adilzhan Zhaudinov (+90 kg) each took bronze.
