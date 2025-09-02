Kazakh judokas conclude World Judo Cadets Championships with 5 medals

Team Kazakhstan secured a total of five medals at the tournament. Yernur Batyrgali (60 kg) climbed to the top of the podium, claiming gold.

Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar (66 kg) earned a silver medal, while Arman Myssa (50 kg), Rolan Kairgali (–66 kg), and Adilzhan Zhaudinov (+90 kg) each took bronze.

Earlier, it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan cruised into the 2025 US Open fourth round on Friday with a won over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain.