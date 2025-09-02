EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh judokas conclude World Judo Cadets Championships with 5 medals

    12:15, 2 September 2025

    The 2025 World Judo Cadets Championships wrapped up in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh judokas conclude World Judo Cadets Championships with 5 medals
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan secured a total of five medals at the tournament. Yernur Batyrgali (60 kg) climbed to the top of the podium, claiming gold.

    Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar (66 kg) earned a silver medal, while Arman Myssa (50 kg), Rolan Kairgali (–66 kg), and Adilzhan Zhaudinov (+90 kg) each took bronze.

    Earlier, it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan cruised into the 2025 US Open fourth round on Friday with a won over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All