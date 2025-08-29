World Judo Cadets Championships: Team Kazakhstan adds 2 more medals to the tally
08:26, 29 August 2025
Kazakh judoka Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar (66 kg) was upset in the final of the ongoing World Judo Cadets Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
He was knocked out by Rakhim Khamkhoev of Russia, finishing as the silver medalist.
In the same weight class, Rolan Kairgali defeated Anes Mati of Canada to claim bronze.
Thus, Kazakhstan’s tally reached four medals.
As reported earlier, Yernur Batyrgali has won gold, while Arman Myssa has earned bronze.