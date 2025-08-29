EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    World Judo Cadets Championships: Team Kazakhstan adds 2 more medals to the tally

    08:26, 29 August 2025

    Kazakh judoka Mukhammedali Zhylkaidar (66 kg) was upset in the final of the ongoing World Judo Cadets Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    World Judo Cadets Championships: Team Kazakhstan adds 2 more medals to the tally
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    He was knocked out by Rakhim Khamkhoev of Russia, finishing as the silver medalist.

    In the same weight class, Rolan Kairgali defeated Anes Mati of Canada to claim bronze.

    Thus, Kazakhstan’s tally reached four medals. 

    As reported earlier, Yernur Batyrgali has won gold, while Arman Myssa has earned bronze.

    Judo Sport Society Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All