Kazakh Arman Myssa bags bronze at World Judo Cadets Championships
08:24, 28 August 2025
Kazakhstan hauled its first medal at the now-running World Judo Cadets Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakh judoka Arman Myssa (50 kg) secured an early victory over Milan Szabo of Hungary in the bronze-medal bout.
The World Judo Cadets Championships is set to run through August 30. The event brings together over 500 judokas from 71 countries.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s national judo team missed out on medals on the first day of the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar.