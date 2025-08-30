Elena Rybakina advances to fourth round of US Open

World No. 10 Elena Rybakina beat Emma Raducanu, ranked 36th by the WTA, 6-1, 6-2 in the third-round match.

The Kazakhstani will face Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic in the fourth round of the US Open.

Elena Rybakina becomes the first Kazakhstani to make four fourth-round appearances in a Grand Slam women’s singles draw. Previously, she had reached the 2023 Australian Open final, 2021, 2024 Roland Garros quarterfinals, as well as won the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles title.

I’m really happy with the performance. It’s never easy to play against Emma. Sometimes the scoreline doesn’t show that but she’s such a competitor and I’m really happy with the way I played today. I’m looking forward to the next match. Throughout the years for some reason, the US Open has not been a success for me. But I’m hoping this year it will change. I’m really happy that I’m going through and hopefully, I can go as far as possible, Rybakina said in her on-court interview.

