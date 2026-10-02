Kazakh judoka pockets Asian Games bronze

Yekaterina Tokareva defeated Iran’s Maryam Barbat in the bronze-medal 78 kg final bout.

Notably, Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, while Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), and Adilet Almat (81kg) also captured silver medals at the Games.