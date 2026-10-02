Kazakh judoka pockets Asian Games bronze
13:57, 2 October 2026
Kazakh judoka Yekaterina Tokareva won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the NOC.
Yekaterina Tokareva defeated Iran’s Maryam Barbat in the bronze-medal 78 kg final bout.
Notably, Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, while Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), and Adilet Almat (81kg) also captured silver medals at the Games.