Kazakh Government to debate 2026-2028 socioeconomic development forecast

One of the key issues of today’s agenda is the forecast for the social and economic development of Kazakhstan for 2026-2028.

Another highlight is preparations for the heating season ahead.

In June, the Kazakh Government allocated over 2.5 billion tenge to repair heating networks in East Kazakhstan. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding decree. Around 250 million tenge from the Government’s reserve fund have been allocated to complete repairs on the heating networks in Arkalyk, Kostanay region.

To note, Kazakhstan posts 6.3% GDP growth in January-July 2025.