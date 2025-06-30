Government provides over 2.5 bln tenge for heating season preparations in E Kazakhstan

The funds will be spent on the completion of repair works of heat supply networks in Ridder town and Kaissenov village. The most allocated funds will be channeled for a thorough overhaul of the 5.9 km worst-worn-out sections of the Ridder heating networks. 113 million tenge was allotted for the development of the second phase of the reconstruction of heating networks up to 9 km in Kaissenov village in Ulan district.

To note, heat supply networks in rural settlements of East Kazakhstan have been used for over 30 years with no capital repairs. The deterioration of the local heating networks exceeds 55% on average, and over 75% in several settlements.

Earlier, around 250 million tenge from the Government’s reserve fund have been allocated to complete repairs on the heating networks in Arkalyk, Kostanay region.