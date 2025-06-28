250 mln tenge allocated to complete heating network repairs in Arkalyk

The Arkalyk CHP plant supplies heat to 375 buildings and is considered a high-risk facility due to the significant deterioration of its infrastructure.

"The city’s heating network stretches 34.7 km, with most of it having been put into operation back in 1990. Currently, the system is 48% worn out, with some sections reaching up to 82%. During the heating season, this results in heat energy losses of up to 24–29%," the Government’s statement reads.

Since 2023, the city has been carrying out the second phase of its heating infrastructure upgrade project. So far, 17 km of pipelines have been replaced, with an additional 9.9 km planned for renewal in 2025. The work is progressing in stages, and upon completion, the project is expected to reduce overall system wear by 12%.

The Government noted the ongoing modernization is crucial to ensuring a stable heating season and the reliable operation of Arkalyk’s essential infrastructure systems. The city is home to 38,400 residents.

As part of preparations for the 2024–2025 heating season, major repairs have been carried out on equipment, heating networks, and power lines. To further reduce infrastructure wear, 22 projects are being implemented this year in the region to reconstruct heating pipelines with a total length of 27.9 km.

Equally important will be projects focused on developing green energy and restoring the city’s airport.

Construction of the strategically important "Center–West" highway corridor began in Arkalyk in June. This new 865-km route will create a direct link between the country’s central and western regions and provide access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Russia signed documents determining the main phases of preparation and implementation of the nuclear plant construction project.