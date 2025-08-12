Kazakhstan posts 6.3% GDP growth in January-July 2025

According to the data, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 6.3% through July 2025, fueled by increases in production of goods – 8.3% and services – 5.2% as well as a 6.9% growth in industrial output.

The data shows strong gains have been reported in transport and warehousing – 22.5%, construction – 18.5%, wholesale and retail trade – 8.6%, mining – 8.5% and the process manufacturing – 6.1%.

Kazakhstan’s trade sector grew at a pace of 8.6% against 8.4% in January-June 2025, with wholesale and retail trade sector sales rising 9.5% and 6.6% year-over-year, respectively.

According to the Bureau’s data, the country’s industrial output rose 6.9%.

The 6.1% growth in the process manufacturing was driven by machine building (+14%), food production (+9.2%), production of petroleum products (+8.6%), production of chemical products (+6%) and metallurgy (+1.3%).

Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output growth remained at 3.7% on-year in January-July 2025.

