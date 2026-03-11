Kazakh Energy Ministry says Tengiz oilfield resumes output

The Tengiz restarted production with output at up to 120,000 tons per day, said the minister.

Akkenzhenov added the Commission’s work to identify the causes of the fire is nearing completion, and that the result is to be announced soon.

To note, a fire broke out at the Tengiz oilfield, leading to the evacuation of over 450 employees, earlier this year.

Later, Tengizchevroil (TCO), the operator, announced the suspension of oil production at the Tengiz and Korolev fields.

On January 26, significant progress was reported in restoring production operations at the oil and gas fields in Atyrau region.