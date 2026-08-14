Kazakh Energy Ministry says power supply via KEGOC lines fully restored

According to the ministry, the power supply via KEGOC lines has been fully restored.

Currently, regional power supply organizations are gradually reconnecting individual consumers. Full restoration of the power supply is expected shortly.

The information spread in some public pages that power outages in Uzbekistan occurred due to an accident in the Kazakhstan power grid does not correspond to reality, said the Energy Ministry.

The ministry added it monitors the situation.

Earlier, KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company) stated a technological disruption had occurred in the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan, causing power supply restrictions. The system operator is currently continuing its work to restore power supply to consumers.

According to preliminary data, a power surge from Central Asia's grid was behind a technical failure, forcing Kazakhstan's Southern Zone and Central Asia's power systems into isolated operation.

Previously, Qazinform reported a massive blackout hits Almaty and Almaty region. A major power loss led to a temporary halt in the operation of Almaty’s metro system.