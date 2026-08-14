Metro operations halted in blackout-hit Almaty

Footage has appeared on social media showing passengers walking along the tracks to reach a station after being trapped in the metro.

According to the Almaty Metro press service, train operations were temporarily suspended today at 3:11 p.m.

The metro stations are temporarily closed for entry and exit until power is restored and voltage is applied to the third rail. There are no casualties or injuries. The resumption of the metro's operation will be announced additionally, reads the statement.

"All passengers were evacuated from the trains and metro stations," it added.

Earlier, KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company) stated a technological disruption had occurred in the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan, causing power supply restrictions. The system operator is currently continuing its work to restore power supply to consumers.

According to preliminary data, a power surge from Central Asia's grid was behind a technical failure, forcing Kazakhstan's Southern Zone and Central Asia's power systems into isolated operation.

Previously, Qazinform reported a massive blackout hits Almaty and Almaty region.