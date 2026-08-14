Work underway to restore electricity after technical failure in Kazakhstan’s power grid

According to preliminary data, a power surge from Central Asia's grid was behind a technical failure, forcing Kazakhstan's Southern Zone and Central Asia's power systems into isolated operation and cutting off around 2,810 MW of consumer power.

Due to the disruption, the estimated power supply restriction to consumers amounted to around 2,810 MW, said the company.

The system operator immediately initiated restoration efforts. By 2:47 p.m., restrictions totaling 295 MW in Karaganda, Abai, and Ulytau regions were already lifted.

KEGOC is currently continuing its work to restore power supply to consumers, it said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a massive blackout hits Almaty and Almaty region.