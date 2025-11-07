Kazakh citizens granted free one-year access to Perplexity Pro

The agreement opens up new opportunities for millions of citizens, students, and professionals across Kazakhstan to harness advanced artificial intelligence tools for education, research, and career development.

In addition, the memorandum provides for joint initiatives to promote research and development (R&D) through the Alem.AI platform and to expand data center infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

“This agreement will give millions of Kazakh citizens access to advanced AI technologies that were once available only to a limited group of users. We are creating a digital ecosystem where knowledge, innovation, and technology are accessible to everyone,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

Jerry Ma, Vice President for Global Affairs and Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Perplexity, noted that Kazakhstan has wisely recognized the importance of integrating advanced AI models with global knowledge to make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone.

“The partnership with Perplexity AI opens up new opportunities for Kazakhstan. We aim to make AI technologies accessible to everyone — not only professionals, but also students, schoolchildren, and entrepreneurs. Kazakhtelecom JSC will play an active role in developing this ecosystem and supporting initiatives that make modern digital solutions a part of everyday life,” said Bagdat Mussin, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC.

The initiative was launched and coordinated by Astana IT University. Partnering with one of the world’s most innovative companies will allow the university to integrate generative AI tools into its curriculum, promote research in machine learning, and strengthen international academic cooperation. For students and educators alike, this represents an important step toward developing new digital skills and becoming part of the global AI ecosystem.

Perplexity is an AI-powered knowledge platform that delivers accurate answers to user queries, drawing on verified real-time sources. It also enables in-depth research and offers a range of advanced capabilities.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

As part of the C5+1 Summit, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Oracle Company signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at fostering cooperation in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and cloud technologies.

As reported earlier, the U.S.-based company Groq have signed a memorandum of cooperation to deploy computing infrastructure and advance AI solutions.