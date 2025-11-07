Groq plans AI projects and office launch in Kazakhstan 

According to the ministry, the agreement provides for the deployment of Groq infrastructure in Kazakhstan and the execution of pilot projects within Alem.AI International AI Center and Astana Hub.



The initiative also involves building next-generation cloud data centers to advance national and regional programs in developing high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence.

Groq is considering opening an official office or innovation hub in Kazakhstan, potentially within Alem.AI, to promote technology localization and foster joint projects.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

As part of the C5+1 Summit, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Oracle Company signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at fostering cooperation in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and cloud technologies.