Kazakh, Bulgarian Presidents make joint press statement

In his remarks, Kazakh President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Rumen Radev for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

Tokayev said: “Bulgaria is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Southeastern Europe. Our cooperation has been built on strong friendship and mutual understanding”.

Kazakhstan sees Bulgaria as a strategic partner and attaches great importance to continued relations with the country, said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State recalled that last week marked 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

Over this period, Astana and Sofia established active political dialogue at all levels, based on mutual trust, as well as a strong legal framework, trade-economic and investment ties, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader said that Bulgarians are among many ethnic groups living together in peace and harmony in Kazakhstan, who play a special role in strengthening relations between the two nations. Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Bulgaria effectively cooperate within international organizations as well as pledged continued development of comprehensive and trust-based partnership.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria intend to set up a joint Business Council. Kazakhstan also plans to supply uranium to Bulgaria.

