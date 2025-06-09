Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at Akorda
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Upon arrival, a guard of honor lined up in salutation in Akorda's ceremonial hall.
As the Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Rumen Radev walked down a blue carpet before starting a narrow-format meeting.
High-level talks between the two presidents are expected to focus on prospects of trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency presented an article on what connects Astana and Sofia, and what are the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.