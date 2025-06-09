EN
    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at Akorda

    10:55, 9 June 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

    Upon arrival, a guard of honor lined up in salutation in Akorda's ceremonial hall.

    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at Akorda
    Photo: Kazinform

    As the Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Rumen Radev walked down a blue carpet before starting a narrow-format meeting.

    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    High-level talks between the two presidents are expected to focus on prospects of trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Still image

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency presented an article on what connects Astana and Sofia, and what are the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Europe Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
