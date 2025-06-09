Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at Akorda

Upon arrival, a guard of honor lined up in salutation in Akorda's ceremonial hall.

Photo: Kazinform

As the Presidential Orchestra ended playing the anthems of both nations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Rumen Radev walked down a blue carpet before starting a narrow-format meeting.

Photo credit: Akorda

High-level talks between the two presidents are expected to focus on prospects of trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

Photo credit: Still image

