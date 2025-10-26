Kazakh basketball players claim two wins at 2025 Asian Games

In their opening game, the Kazakh team fell to Iran 10–21 but bounced back in the next match with a 13–9 victory over Uzbekistan.

In the final game of the day, Kazakhstan dominated Jordan with a decisive 21:5 victory.

Earlier, Kazakh MMA fighter Yeraly Ordabayev won a silver medal, while Amelina Bakiyeva from the national traditional MMA team and taekwondo athlete Aiym Serikbayeva each brought home gold for Kazakhstan.