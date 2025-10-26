Kazakh basketball players claim two wins at 2025 Asian Games
11:48, 26 October 2025
The Kazakhstan women’s basketball team secured victories over Uzbekistan and Jordan in the 3x3 basketball competition at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In their opening game, the Kazakh team fell to Iran 10–21 but bounced back in the next match with a 13–9 victory over Uzbekistan.
In the final game of the day, Kazakhstan dominated Jordan with a decisive 21:5 victory.
Earlier, Kazakh MMA fighter Yeraly Ordabayev won a silver medal, while Amelina Bakiyeva from the national traditional MMA team and taekwondo athlete Aiym Serikbayeva each brought home gold for Kazakhstan.