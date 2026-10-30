Kazakh archers bag 10 medals at Asia Cup stage in Iraq

Kazakh athletes claimed three gold, five silver, and two bronze medals.

In the compound men's individual event, Pavel Kuznetsov captured gold, while his teammate Nikita Ivlev took silver. In the women's event, Milana Burleva earned silver.

In the women's individual recurve competition, Alexandra Zemlyanova secured a bronze medal.

Kazakhstan added to its gold medal tally. The men's compound team of Nikita Ivlev, Pavel Kuznetsov, and Islam Serikuly took first place.

In the women's compound team event, Elmira Raisova, Milana Burleva, and Ayazhan Zhaksylyk claimed silver.

Kazakh archers also secured gold in the mixed compound team event, with Pavel Kuznetsov and Elmira Raisova placing first.

In recurve team events, the men's squad of Ivan Bercha, Rakhymzhan Kamar, and Sanzhar Yerzhanuly took silver. The women's recurve team, featuring Nazerkesh Alibek, Yasmin Galiakhmet, and Alexandra Zemlyanova, also captured silver.

In addition, Ivan Bercha and Alexandra Zemlyanova clinched bronze in the mixed recurve team event.

Earlier, it was reported that 12 Kazakh short track speed skaters will compete at a World Tour event in Canada.