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    12 Kazakh short track speed skaters to compete at World Tour event in Canada

    15:39, 30 October 2026

    Kazakhstan will field a team of 12 athletes at the second stage of the Short Track World Tour in Montreal, Canada, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    12 Kazakh short track speed skaters to compete at World Tour event in Canada
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The women's team includes Alina Azhgaliyeva, Anastassiya Galechina, Zeynep Kumarkan, Polina Omelchuk, Malika Yermek, and Guldana Zhalmukhan.

    The men's team comprises Gleb Ivchenko, Aibek Nassen, Aibek Temirkhan, Maksat Ualiulla, Bogdan Vekhov, and Tamirlan Zholdas.

    The competition will take place from October 30 through November 1.

    The National Olympic Committee noted that Bogdan Vekhov narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's 1,500-meter event at the opening stage of the World Tour.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan topped the FIE men’s team épée world rankings for the first time. 

    Speed Skating Sport Upcoming Events Kazakhstan Canada
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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