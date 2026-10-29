Kazakhstan’s archery team adds two medals to Asian Cup tally

In the compound mixed team event, Pavel Kuznetsov and Elmira Raisova secured the gold medal after defeating Bangladesh’s representatives 153-142 in the final.

Kazakhstan also earned silver in the women’s team event. The national team, comprising Elmira Raisova, Milana Burleva and Ayazhan Zhaksylyk, finished second after losing to Bangladesh 220-230 in the decisive match.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's men’s compound team had struck gold, defeating Bangladesh in the final match.