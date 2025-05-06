EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    General Secretary of Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm arrives at Akorda

    10:57, 6 May 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm in Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Vietnam
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of solemn ceremonies to welcome the high-profile guest.

    Vietnam
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    The presidential orchestra performed the two countries' national anthems.

    Vietnam
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm walked on the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the two leaders in a closed-door format began.

    Vietnam
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    The high-level talks are expected to focus on the promising issues of the Kazakh-Vietnamese trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

    Vietnam
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    As it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev  greeted General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm at the airport in capital Astana on Monday, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a three-day visit.

    Vietnam Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All