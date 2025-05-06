General Secretary of Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm arrives at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of solemn ceremonies to welcome the high-profile guest.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

The presidential orchestra performed the two countries' national anthems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm walked on the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the two leaders in a closed-door format began.

The high-level talks are expected to focus on the promising issues of the Kazakh-Vietnamese trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

As it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm at the airport in capital Astana on Monday, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a three-day visit.