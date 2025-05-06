Tokayev awards 1st class Dostyq Order to General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm

The Kazakh leader recalled that First President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh visited Kazakhstan in 1959, paying the way to the development of multifaceted ties between the two nations. President Tokayev said: “Kazakhstan and Vietnam have established a strategic relationship”.

Your state visit to our country is truly historic, marking an important milestone in the Kazakh-Vietnamese relations. During today’s talks, we agreed to establish a strategic partnership, elevating the bilateral cooperation to a whole new level. To this end, our countries have the political will and considerable economic potential, opening up broad prospects, said Tokayev.

Highlighting the key role General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Tô Lâm plays in enhancing friendship ties between both nations, President Tokayev awarded Tô Lâm the Order of Dostyq (Order of Friendship), 1st class.

The Head of State expressed his confidence that productive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will be greater than ever.

In turn, Tô Lâm thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan for awarding him the Order of Dostyk.

The General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party said: “It’s an important award, which is the result of decades-long cooperation and a symbol of genuine commitment and trust between the peoples of our nations”.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm held narrow-format talks in Astana.