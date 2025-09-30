EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Italian President at airport

    14:10, 30 September 2025

    Kazinform News Agency has learned about this from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, extended a farewell to his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, at Astana International Airport.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sergio Mattarella
    Photo credit: Akorda

    It should be mentioned that the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, arrived in Astana for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

    The Head of State welcomed Sergio Mattarella at the Akorda Residence. The two leaders held talks in narrow and extended formats. Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella made a joint statement for the mass media. 

