Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Italian President at airport

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, extended a farewell to his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, at Astana International Airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

It should be mentioned that the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, arrived in Astana for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State welcomed Sergio Mattarella at the Akorda Residence. The two leaders held talks in narrow and extended formats. Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella made a joint statement for the mass media.