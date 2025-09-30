Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Italian President at airport
14:10, 30 September 2025
Kazinform News Agency has learned about this from the Akorda press service.
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, extended a farewell to his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, at Astana International Airport.
It should be mentioned that the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, arrived in Astana for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State welcomed Sergio Mattarella at the Akorda Residence. The two leaders held talks in narrow and extended formats. Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella made a joint statement for the mass media.