Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella make joint statement for mass media

“The high-level political dialogue continues, while trade and economic ties are growing stronger. Last year, the volume of bilateral trade reached $20 billion. In eight months of this year, it amounted to $11.3 billion. Italy is one of the largest investment partners of our country. Some 250 Italian companies are successfully working in Kazakhstan. Since 2005, Italy has invested more than $7.6 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan. Our cooperation in this sphere continues to develop very productively,” he noted.

The Head of State said that the talks with President Mattarella were quite substantive. The sides reviewed the progress of implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Italy last year, and outlined new areas for enhancing cooperation.

“We have agreed to further increase the volume of bilateral trade. A key priority has been set – to intensify business contacts with the aim to expand the range of goods. In addition, we have begun reviewing new investment projects that align with our shared interests. Special attention was given to the fields of energy, agriculture, machine building, light and food industry. We believe that the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation should focus its efforts on these areas. We have also discussed the issues of enhancing ties in transport-logistics sector, including the expansion of potential of international transport routes, such as the Trans-Caspian Corridor. We have also discussed the opportunities of interaction in logistics infrastructure and processing industry,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

It should be reminded that the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, arrived in Astana for an official visit, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State welcomed Sergio Mattarella in the Akorda Residence, after which the two leaders held talks in narrow and extended formats.