Italian President arrives at Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the President of Italy, Serjio Mattarella, in Akorda Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.
The Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries.
The presidents walked along the carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, and then left for a narrow-format meeting.
Earlier it was reported that at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Italian President Sergio Mattarella would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The Kazakh and Italian presidents will discuss the prospects for strengthening the bilateral interaction in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.