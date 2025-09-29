Italian President arrives at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries.

The presidents walked along the carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, and then left for a narrow-format meeting.

Earlier it was reported that at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Italian President Sergio Mattarella would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The Kazakh and Italian presidents will discuss the prospects for strengthening the bilateral interaction in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.