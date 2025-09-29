EN
    Italian President arrives at Akorda

    11:25, 29 September 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the President of Italy, Serjio Mattarella, in Akorda Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.

    The Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries.

    The presidents walked along the carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, and then left for a narrow-format meeting.

    Earlier it was reported that  at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Italian President Sergio Mattarella would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The Kazakh and Italian presidents will discuss the prospects for strengthening the bilateral interaction in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

