Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors memory of world-famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov

As it was reported, the Head of State is paying an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, he visited the Ata Beyit National Memorial Complex near Bishkek. The memorial was built to honor the brave sons of the Kyrgyz people, who dedicated their lives to serving the Motherland, and the victims of Stalin's repressions. The name of the memorial complex "Ata Beyit" was proposed by Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov

The Head of State laid flowers to the monument of the victims of the 1916 tragedy installed in the territory of the memorial complex.