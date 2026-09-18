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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries

    14:39, 18 September 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday received the credentials of ambassadors from eight countries during a ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The credentials were presented by Sameh Shehata of Egypt, Christine Honegger-Zolotukhin of Switzerland, Marje Luup of Estonia, Salah Jaaboub of Oman, Ferenc Csombos of Hungary, Braima Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Joseph Olusola Iji of Nigeria, and Lars Thuesen of Denmark.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Addressing the diplomats, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to a peaceful and balanced foreign policy.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state. We pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy,” Tokayev said, emphasizing the importance of cooperation amid what he described as an increasingly turbulent international environment.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The president said Kazakhstan is seeking to create favorable conditions for domestic reforms and assured the newly appointed ambassadors that the country’s government institutions and Foreign Ministry would remain open to cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “We need to stand together in this very uneasy and turbulent world,” Tokayev said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved new regulations and the organizational structure of the Office of the Security Council. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Egypt Switzerland Kazakhstan and Estonia Oman Hungary Guinea-Bissau Nigeria Denmark
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