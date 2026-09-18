Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday received the credentials of ambassadors from eight countries during a ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The credentials were presented by Sameh Shehata of Egypt, Christine Honegger-Zolotukhin of Switzerland, Marje Luup of Estonia, Salah Jaaboub of Oman, Ferenc Csombos of Hungary, Braima Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Joseph Olusola Iji of Nigeria, and Lars Thuesen of Denmark.
Addressing the diplomats, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to a peaceful and balanced foreign policy.
“Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state. We pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy,” Tokayev said, emphasizing the importance of cooperation amid what he described as an increasingly turbulent international environment.
The president said Kazakhstan is seeking to create favorable conditions for domestic reforms and assured the newly appointed ambassadors that the country’s government institutions and Foreign Ministry would remain open to cooperation.
“We need to stand together in this very uneasy and turbulent world,” Tokayev said.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved new regulations and the organizational structure of the Office of the Security Council.