Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries

The credentials were presented by Sameh Shehata of Egypt, Christine Honegger-Zolotukhin of Switzerland, Marje Luup of Estonia, Salah Jaaboub of Oman, Ferenc Csombos of Hungary, Braima Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Joseph Olusola Iji of Nigeria, and Lars Thuesen of Denmark.

Photo credit: Akorda

Addressing the diplomats, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to a peaceful and balanced foreign policy.

Photo credit: Akorda

“Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state. We pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy,” Tokayev said, emphasizing the importance of cooperation amid what he described as an increasingly turbulent international environment.

Photo credit: Akorda

The president said Kazakhstan is seeking to create favorable conditions for domestic reforms and assured the newly appointed ambassadors that the country’s government institutions and Foreign Ministry would remain open to cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

“We need to stand together in this very uneasy and turbulent world,” Tokayev said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved new regulations and the organizational structure of the Office of the Security Council.