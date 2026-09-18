Tokayev approves new structure of Kazakhstan’s Security Council Office

The document defines the office’s status, responsibilities, powers and operating procedures. The office is a state body directly subordinate and accountable to the president.

Its main role is to strengthen national security risk management, support stable government operations and assist in implementing decisions made by the president (chair of the Security Council) and the Security Council.

The office will coordinate government agencies on identifying and assessing national security threats, monitor developments in defense, law enforcement and information security, and prepare forecasts and recommendations for the Security Council.

Among its responsibilities are monitoring national, military, economic, information, environmental and water security, as well as public order and civil protection. It will also oversee issues related to corruption, economic crime, organized crime, mobilization and defense policy.

The regulations specifically emphasize the use of artificial intelligence, big data and other advanced technologies to identify, assess and forecast security threats. The office will also analyze the potential security risks associated with the use of AI and other high-tech tools.

The office has the authority to request information and documents from government agencies and quasi-public organizations, coordinate the activities of state bodies and monitor the implementation of Security Council decisions and presidential instructions.

The head of the office will be appointed and dismissed by the president upon the recommendation of the deputy chairman of the Security Council. Employees of the office will have the same status, working conditions and guarantees as employees of the Presidential Administration.

The approved structure includes: head of the Office of the Security Council, first deputy head, deputy heads, analytical department, information security department, current security issues department, military security and defense department, law enforcement system department, situation center, and secretariat.

The office is financed from the republican budget and is based in Astana.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved a series of personnel appointments within the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.