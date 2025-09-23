EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark

    01:54, 23 September 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met Suzanne Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides discussed the issues related to establishing long-term cooperation with the aim of increasing bilateral trade.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the results of the recent high-level U.S. Trade and Investment Mission to Kazakhstan, noting that our country is a key partner of the United States in Central Asia. He stressed that Kazakhstan is committed to building effective cooperation with the US government and business representatives.

    In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated today's conversation with President Donald Trump, as well as meetings with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the leadership of a number of large American companies.

    In turn, Suzanne Clark confirmed that there is significant potential for further expansion of economic cooperation.

    The sides also discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.

    Kazakhstan and USA Politics Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All