Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark

The sides discussed the issues related to establishing long-term cooperation with the aim of increasing bilateral trade.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the results of the recent high-level U.S. Trade and Investment Mission to Kazakhstan, noting that our country is a key partner of the United States in Central Asia. He stressed that Kazakhstan is committed to building effective cooperation with the US government and business representatives.

In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated today's conversation with President Donald Trump, as well as meetings with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the leadership of a number of large American companies.

In turn, Suzanne Clark confirmed that there is significant potential for further expansion of economic cooperation.

The sides also discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.