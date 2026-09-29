Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Berlin: Official welcome ceremony held

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier introduced the members of their respective delegations. The Commander of the Guard of Honor delivered a ceremonial report, followed by the national anthems of the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the official ceremony, the two Presidents proceeded to the residence of the Federal President of Germany.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Guest Book of Honor.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State thanked Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the warm welcome and for the invitation to visit Germany.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with Chairman of the Board of D.A.R. Metall AG Christian Artner as part of his official visit to Germany. It was also reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President and CEO of Wilo Group, Oliver Hermes, a German international technology group.

President Tokayev also hailed Deutsche Bahn’s role in Kazakhstan’s rail modernization and discussed infrastructure projects in the Middle Corridor with Rhenus’ leadership. Plus, the Head of State met with heads of German business associations and financial institutions in Berlin.