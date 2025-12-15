President Tokayev to pay official visit to Japan
10:28, 15 December 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay an official visit to Japan on 18–20 December, 2025, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Aqorda press office.
During the visit, the Head of State will hold meetings with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as well as representatives of Japan’s business community.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also take part in the Central Asia - Japan Summit.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev paid a visit to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on December 11-12.