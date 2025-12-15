President Tokayev to pay official visit to Japan

During the visit, the Head of State will hold meetings with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as well as representatives of Japan’s business community.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also take part in the Central Asia - Japan Summit.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev paid a visit to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on December 11-12.