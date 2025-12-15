EN
    President Tokayev to pay official visit to Japan

    10:28, 15 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay an official visit to Japan on 18–20 December, 2025, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Aqorda press office.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, the Head of State will hold meetings with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as well as representatives of Japan’s business community.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also take part in the Central Asia - Japan Summit.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev paid a visit to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on December 11-12.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
