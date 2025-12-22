Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin hold meeting

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the program of his visit to Russia as part of the traditional pre-New Year St. Petersburg meetings has been carefully planned and is substantive.

— We managed to consider a series of issues and adopt concrete decisions within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union as well. In the CIS format, we also discussed crucial, pressing matters of our interaction. The CIS remains an authoritative and in-demand international organization, President Tokayev said.

He noted that 2025 had been a successful year for bilateral relations.

— Regarding our bilateral cooperation, this year has undoubtedly been successful. One can say that relations have been developing on an upward trajectory. My state visit to Russia on November 12 was a complete success, and I am grateful to you for the warm reception. As for Kazakhstan, cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance remains an unconditional priority for Kazakhstan. We must remain together on all issues that affect the everyday lives of citizens of both Kazakhstan and Russia, since this cooperation and our efforts to develop a strategic partnership fully correspond to the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries, President Tokayev added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that informal discussions between the heads of state allowed them to exchange views on cooperation within the CSTO, the CIS, and on bilateral matters.

— I am very pleased to have the opportunity to have a separate meeting with you and discuss the issues that both you and I consider as top-priority for the development of bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Russia. Overall, in my view, the situation is developing positively across almost all areas. We have no contentious or complex issues, Vladimir Putin said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in an informal CIS meeting.

He also took part in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The meeting discussed the priority tasks and key directions of the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026.

Besides, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit, visited the State Hermitage Museum.

To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 21.