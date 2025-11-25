Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov hold press briefing after talks in Astana

Highlighting the special importance of the Turkmen president’s state visit, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that fraternal Turkmenistan is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan.

Our nations are united by the bonds of true friendship, shared historical roots, and spiritual and cultural values. It is precisely on this firm foundation that Kazakh-Turkmen relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership. A high-level political dialogue has been established, and trade and economic ties have been strengthening with every passing year. Our countries actively participate in maintaining security and stability in the region, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Taking the opportunity, the President congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire fraternal Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The consistent policy of neutrality has earned Turkmenistan high authority on the global stage and has become a symbol of the country’s commitment to the ideals of peace, stability, and security, said the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed during the talks, and priorities for further cooperation were outlined. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties.

Thanks to our joint efforts, trade turnover between our nations has been steadily surpassing half a billion dollars. This year’s indicators are also encouraging. The esteemed president of Turkmenistan and I agreed to take the necessary steps to increase the volume of mutual trade to one billion dollars. To this end, Kazakhstan has proposed adopting a work plan to boost trade turnover. To support entrepreneurs in both countries, it has been decided to establish trading houses on a reciprocal basis. We also agreed to consider opening direct commercial flights between the cities of both countries, noted the Kazakh President.

In today’s realities, the transit and transport sector has acquired strategic significance. According to Tokayev, a special role here is played by the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, which serves as an important link in the North–South transport corridor.

In the first 10 months of this year, the volume of freight transportation amounted to one and a half million tons, an increase of 14%. Measures are being taken to optimize tariffs and simplify administrative procedures. Border infrastructure is developing actively, and the checkpoint is being modernized. The task of connecting the road infrastructure along the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border route is being gradually resolved. We agreed to fully utilize the transport and logistics capabilities of the Caspian ports of Aktau, Kuryk, and Turkmenbashi to intensify container transportation, said the Kazakh leader.

In addition, prospects for constructing a railway line toward South Asia through Afghanistan were discussed during the talks.

Previously, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov adopted a joint statement following talks in Astana.

Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s investments in Turkmenistan’s economy have exceeded USD 120 million.

During extended talks at Akorda, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov described Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan as "strategic partners."

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded his counterpart, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle) Order.