Kazakh and Turkmen presidents adopt joint statement

Members of the Kazakhstani and Turkmen official delegations exchanged intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents in the presence of the heads of state.

These documents include:

- Agreement on cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;

- Agreement on cooperation in migration between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;

- Agreement on information interaction in pension provision between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population;

- Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in the legal field between both countries’ Justice Ministries;

- Memorandum of mutual understanding on veterinary cooperation between the Agriculture Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;

- Memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan’s National Agrarian Science and Education Center and Turkmenistan’s Scientific and Research Institute of Grain Production;

- Joint action plan for the further expansion of cooperation in the field of transport between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2026/27;

- Plan of basic measures for the promotion of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry and Turkmenistan’s Health and Medical Industry Ministry for 2026/27;

- Memorandum of mutual understanding between the local authority of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region and the authority of Turkmenistan’s Balkan region in the promotion of trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation;

- Memorandum of cooperation in the field of science between Kazakhstan’s National Science Academy and Turkmenistan’s Science Academy;

- Agreement on cooperation in the information field between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Cinematography.

