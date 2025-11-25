Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are strategic partners - Serdar Berdimuhamedov

The Turkmen leader expressed his deep gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and hospitality rendered to the Turkmen delegation.

“Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners in Central Asia. Our states are united by common historical roots, spiritual closeness, cultural values, as well as traditions and customs that are carefully preserved and passed down from generation to generation,” he noted.

According to him, the two countries’ bilateral relations are based on the most important international documents – the Treaty on Strategic Partnership as of 18 April 2017, and the Declaration on Strengthening Friendship and Multifaceted Strategic Partnership dated 10 October 2024.

“In the diplomatic sphere, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan maintain constructive cooperation on pressing issues of the global agenda, including ensuring peace and security, strengthening energy stability, developing transport interconnectivity, achieving sustainable development goals, and combating climate change,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan more than quadrupled over the past five years.

The two leaders held narrow-format talks in Akorda.