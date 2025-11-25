Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Serdar Berdimuhamedov Altyn Qyran Order

During the solemn ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the special role of Serdar Berdimuhamedov as a respected statesman of a new generation, a progressive and strong leader who consistently strengthens Turkmenistan’s statehood, socio-economic potential, and international standing.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh President said under Serdar Berdimuhamedov's constructive leadership, Turkmenistan demonstrates impressive economic growth, modernization of industry and transport infrastructure, and significant efforts to strengthen energy potential and technological transformation. Thanks to his far-sighted initiatives, large-scale social projects are being implemented, the scientific and educational sphere is steadily developing, and the welfare of citizens is consistently improving.

The Kazakh President also highlighted Turkmenistan’s efforts to enhance its international authority and strengthen Ashgabat’s status as a center of diplomacy, peace, and stability. He noted Turkmenistan’s initiative, supported by the UN General Assembly, to declare 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust as a vivid example of the country’s responsible and active position. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s personal contribution to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Photo crediit: Akorda

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh people for awarding him the highest state honor.

Noteworthy, over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan increased more than fourfold.