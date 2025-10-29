Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Alexander Stubb visit National Museum in Astana

The heads of state toured the halls of ancient Turkic civilization, the Great Steppe art and technologies, as well as traditional Kazakh culture, where they viewed rare historical exhibits.

Recall that the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, is paying an official visit to Astana on October 28–29 at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev noted that the official visit of President Stubb would give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

A total of 15 documents were signed between Kazakhstan and Finland.

On October 28, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb participated in the Kazakhstan - Finland Business Forum.