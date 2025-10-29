EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Alexander Stubb visit National Museum in Astana

    16:39, 29 October 2025

    During their visit to the National Museum, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland were presented with unique historical and cultural artifacts spanning from the prehistoric era to the present day, Kazinform News Afency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The heads of state toured the halls of ancient Turkic civilization, the Great Steppe art and technologies, as well as traditional Kazakh culture, where they viewed rare historical exhibits.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, is paying an official visit to Astana on October 28–29 at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    President Tokayev noted that the official visit of President Stubb would give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

    A total of 15 documents were signed between Kazakhstan and Finland.

    On October 28, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb participated in the Kazakhstan - Finland Business Forum.

    Kazakhstan-Finland Politics Museums and Theatres Astana President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
