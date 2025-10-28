Live broadcast of Finnish President's visit to Astana

To note, President of Finland Alexander Stubb is paying a two-day official visit to Kazakhstan - October 28-29.

In Astana, the heads of state are set to hold talks to discuss prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the global and regional agenda.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday sent his congratulatory message to his Czech counterpart President Petr Pavel on the occasion of Independence Day of the Czech Republic.