    Live broadcast of Finnish President's visit to Astana

    11:00, 28 October 2025

    The Akorda Presidential Palace is hosting an official reception in honor of President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    To note, President of Finland Alexander Stubb is paying a two-day official visit to Kazakhstan - October 28-29.

    In Astana, the heads of state are set to hold talks to discuss prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the global and regional agenda.

    As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday sent his congratulatory message to his Czech counterpart President Petr Pavel on the occasion of Independence Day of the Czech Republic. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Finland Politics Astana Akorda Presidential Residence
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
