Kazakhstan, Finland ink 15 documents

1. A Memorandum of Understanding between the Agency for Atomic Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of the Republic of Finland (STUK) on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy;

2. A Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and Finland's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on water resource management;

3. A Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Finnish Water Forum, and the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation on building research and educational capacity in water resource digitalization and management;

4. A Memorandum of Cooperation on tourism development for the Burabay Resort;

5. A Declaration of Intent between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Finnish Water Forum on localizing the production of online automated environmental monitoring systems (AMS) for hydrometeorological and agricultural observations;

6. A Memorandum of Understanding on the development of an eco-friendly wooden housing project in Kazakhstan;

7. A Memorandum of Cooperation between Teniz Zhassagy JSC and Lamor Corporation PLC on emergency oil spill response and supporting marine operations, as well as other important agreements.

As previously reported, upon the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Finland, Mr. Alexander Stubb, paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 28-29, 2025.