Kanye West’s concert in Almaty postponed due to ‘safety concerns’

Scheduled to take place on August 14, the concert was postponed until tomorrow shortly before the event was due to begin. Safety concerns were cited as the reason for the postponement, according to organizers.

The postponement comes as Almaty dealt with widespread power outages on Friday. City services were operating in an enhanced mode amid the large-scale disruption.

As a result of the blackout, the southern zone of Kazakhstan’s Unified Power System and the Central Asian Unified Power System were separated and began operating in isolation. According to preliminary operational data from KEGOC, the disruption was caused by a power surge from the Central Asian power system.

Additionally, a heavy rain hit Almaty several hours before the scheduled start of the concert.