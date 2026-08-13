Kanye West's Almaty concert: Sphere stage and final preparations

The American rapper and music producer will perform on August 14 at 9:00 p.m., with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. Over 30,000 spectators are expected to attend.

Photo source: Qazinform

Stadium preparations

Preparation for the large-scale event began well in advance, with final touches being completed today. All main entrances to the stadium are fenced off and closed to the public, with access limited to event staff and security personnel.

Photo source: Qazinform

Fan experience and merchandise

Banners promoting YE's concert have been placed outside the stadium and on nearby streets, displaying sector information. Long structures resembling LED screens have also been installed at the entrances to provide essential information for spectators.

An official fan store is already operating outside the stadium on Abai Avenue, with fans waiting in long lines to buy merchandise.

Photo source: Qazinform

Photo source: Qazinform

The sphere stage

The main change inside the Central Stadium is the large hemisphere structure. Kanye West will perform on this sphere, secured by a harness attached to his waist.

Video screenshot

Organizers previously announced that over 100 tons of technical equipment would be delivered for the Almaty show, promising a full-scale concert experience with the stage, sphere, and fireworks.

Photo source: Qazinform

Safety and entry rules

Security measures are in place, with police warning of increased patrols on the day of the concert and advising fans to arrive early and follow safety protocols.

The Almaty Police Department said 40 entrances on three sides of the stadium will be available for organized entry. Ticket validation will begin at 4:00 p.m., with security checks conducted at the entrance. Only ticket holders or accredited individuals will be allowed in.

Organizers also published a list of prohibited items, including weapons, drugs, alcohol, glass containers, plastic bottles, sharp objects, and others. Spectators are also warned that re-entry will not be permitted once they leave the stadium.

Qazinform previously revealed the list of songs for the upcoming concert, giving fans a preview of what to expect.