What songs will Kanye West perform in Kazakhstan?

The Tirana show featured 37 songs, with BULLY receiving the biggest share of the set list. Six tracks from the new album were performed:

– ALL THE LOVE

– HIGHS AND LOWS

– BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

– I CAN'T WAIT

– FATHER

– KING

Among Ye's earlier albums, Graduation was the most represented with five songs, followed by Yeezus with four. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, The College Dropout, and The Life of Pablo each contributed three tracks, while 808s & Heartbreak and Late Registration were represented by two songs each. Donda and ye each had one song in the set. The performance also included five cover songs.

Previous tour stops have also featured surprise guest appearances. During the Inglewood concerts, Ye was joined by North West, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, Lauryn Hill, Zion Marley and YG Marley. Other guests on the tour have included Kodak Black in Tampa and longtime collaborator Tony Williams, who appeared before shows in Tbilisi and San Antonio.

The likely set list for Ye's Almaty concert:

· KING

· Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1

· Can't Tell Me Nothing

· Niggas in Paris

· Mercy

· Praise God

· Black Skinhead

· On Sight

· Blood on the Leaves

· CARNIVAL

· Power

· Bound 2

· Fade

· Say You Will

· Heartless

· ALL THE LOVE

· HIGHS AND LOWS

· BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

· I CAN'T WAIT

· FATHER

· EVERYBODY

· Famous

· American Boy

· Jesus Walks

· All Falls Down

· Through the Wire

· Gold Digger

· Touch the Sky

· Good Life

· Homecoming

· All of the Lights

· Flashing Lights

· Stronger

· Ghost Town

· Moon

· Runaway

· Hey Mama

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kanye West would perform in Kazakhstan for the first time.